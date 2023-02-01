Four new on-trend softer tones for Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic T and Sweats Collection

In line with trends for softer-tone shades, Fruit of the Loom is pleased to announce four brand new colours across its Iconic T and Sweats collections
Four new trend colours at Fruit of the Loom
The four modern pastel tones are available on selected T-shirt models from the Iconic Collection as well as on the Classic Set-In Sweat and the Classic Raglan Sweat.
What will you create on these four great new colour canvases?
Learn more about: Sage, Mineral Blue, Powder Rose and Soft Lavender
• Sage: It is not without good reason that Sage is conquering fashion hearts around the world. This soft green tone is reminiscent of pale olive green, suits every complexion and is very versatile – Sage is definitely a colour to watch.
• Mineral Blue: A soft, understated light blue that looks fresh and by no means showy. This new blue tone is a fashionable choice for men and women alike, no matter when or what the occasion.
• Powder Rose: Soft pink has rarely been as cool as it is now – this powdery pink nuance has a fresh, modern look and goes great with grey, beige, white or black.
• Soft Lavender: Soft Lavender is inspired by the trend colour of 2023: digital lavender. Fruit of the Loom adapted this fashionable purple tone to its own colour palette and created “Soft Lavender”, a lilac nuance that leaves us longing for summer and looks especially stylish in combination with brown, bordeaux or anthracite.
Additional colours for selected styles from the Iconic and Sweats Collection
Fruit of the Loom is presenting selected styles from the Iconic Collection and Classic Sweats range in additional colours from the existing colour palette. For instance, the colour Azure Blue will now also be available on the (Ladies) Iconic 150 T and the (Ladies) Iconic 195 Ringspun Premium T. The Classic Set-In Sweat will not only be available in the two new colours Powder Rose and Mineral Blue, it will also be available in Classic Olive, Natural and Light Graphite.