Four new on-trend softer tones for Fruit of the Loom’s Iconic T and Sweats Collection

• Sage: It is not without good reason that Sage is conquering fashion hearts around the world. This soft green tone is reminiscent of pale olive green, suits every complexion and is very versatile – Sage is definitely a colour to watch.

• Mineral Blue: A soft, understated light blue that looks fresh and by no means showy. This new blue tone is a fashionable choice for men and women alike, no matter when or what the occasion.

• Powder Rose: Soft pink has rarely been as cool as it is now – this powdery pink nuance has a fresh, modern look and goes great with grey, beige, white or black.

• Soft Lavender: Soft Lavender is inspired by the trend colour of 2023: digital lavender. Fruit of the Loom adapted this fashionable purple tone to its own colour palette and created “Soft Lavender”, a lilac nuance that leaves us longing for summer and looks especially stylish in combination with brown, bordeaux or anthracite.