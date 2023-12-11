​Gildan Activewear has announced today that its president and one of its founders, Glenn J Chamandy, has left his position as president, CEO and director of the company.

“Over the span of his 40-year career, Glenn has been a forerunner in our industry, taking Gildan from a small family-owned business to a leading apparel company with over US$3 billion in revenues” said Donald C Berg, chairman of the board. “We thank Glenn for his service and wish him well.” Glenn had been president and CEO of Gildan since 2004.

New CEO and interim CEO announced

The apparel company has appointed Vince Tyra as president and CEO, effective from 12 February 2024. Craig A Leavitt, a director of the company since 2018, will act as interim president and CEO until Vince takes on his new role.

Vince stated: “I am looking forward to joining Gildan early in the new year. It is a truly iconic business with an unparalleled global reputation. I look forward to working closely with the board and the senior executive team, and all of the extremely talented employees to leverage their knowledge and expertise so that we continue maximising value for all of Gildan’s stakeholders.”

“The board is confident that Vince is the right person to lead the company into the next stage of its evolution and growth,” added Donald. “He has an extensive career as a global organisation leader with experience as an apparel industry executive, an operator, an investor and transitioning founder-led companies. Vince’s diverse professional background will provide the necessary leadership skills to propel Gildan to even greater success.”

‘Strong financial acumen’

According to Gildan’s press release, Vince has “a deep understanding of the apparel industry from manufacturing processes to distribution and brand building”. He has worked at the wholesale imprintable apparel company Alphabroder, at which “he spearheaded the transformation of the business through a merger and during his six years as CEO, he tripled Alphabroder’s revenue, making it the industry leader”, reported Gildan. He was also the president of retail and activewear at apparel manufacturer Fruit of the Loom in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Vince also brings strong financial acumen,” Gildan noted in its release. “He was an operating partner at Southfield Capital, where he was a member of the Investment Committee. Most recently, he served at Houchens Industries as senior vice president of corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions, leading the strategic growth of this US $4 billion in revenue holding company, through investments in various industry sectors including consumer products and retail.”

Craig commented: “In my brief tenure as interim president and CEO, it will be my privilege to work with this great team to ensure continued orderly operations of this highly profitable enterprise and ensure a successful transition for Vince as our new leader. Gildan is well positioned to build upon our strong market share and best in class capabilities.”

