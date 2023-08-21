Amaya Sales UK has joined forces with digital application technology specialist Forever to deliver its White Toner Academy workshops.

The sessions – for owners of white toner printers or those considering buying the equipment – are the latest in a series of Forever events designed to help people get the most from the machines.

“I’ve been travelling across Europe training at these events and the response has been really positive” says Martin Bajek of Forever.

The events take place on 13 September at Amaya’s Havant showroom and on 14 September at its Nottingham offices.

Application, heat press techniques, software, garment care and productivity will all be covered during the workshops and attendees will also have the opportunity to get hands-on with the equipment.

“There are thousands of white toner printers out there and sometimes people put them to one side as they struggle with certain techniques with the different brands of transfer paper,” says Amaya director Charlotte Darling. “White toner technology is an easy way to create heat transfers for all types of products in-house with a very low initial investment.”

Registration for the free event is via the website.

www.amayauk.com/white-toner-academy