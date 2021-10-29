We decorated eleven jackets for the company using heat transfers, printing onto three different areas of each garment, explained Ken Bryan, digital marketing executive at Essential Workwear.

Forest Eco System’s logo and branding was printed onto the Clique Basic Softshell Jacket (02091) from United Brands of Scandinavia, in a mixture of unisex and female sizes.

Essential Workwear created the heat transfer vinyls in-house using a Roland print and cut machine, which were then pressed using a Stahls Hotronix transfer heat press.

www.essentialworkwear.com