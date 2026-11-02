Director Ryan McCormick announced in September that Fore Group Solutions had completed a deal to bring Talking T’s of Cambridge into its group of companies.

The print business, which was founded in 1989 and includes a retail shop, was an attractive proposition, said Ryan, because of its reputation in Cambridge and its Cambridge City Centre location, as well as the access to its existing customers, such as many of the departments at the University of Cambridge.

Talking T’s joins the other two companies in the group: Salix Embroidery & Graphics came in 2019, followed by Impressions Creative Solutions in 2024.

The deal was completed at the end of July, and has already seen embroidery services now being offered to the customers at Talking T’s, which is carried out at Salix in Somersham.

The employees have all been kept on, explained Ryan. “The staff with their service, experience and commitment to the business were an extremely important part of the deal.”

This latest deal is unlikely to be the last for Fore Group Solutions, said Ryan. “We had another acquisition in the pipeline which we paused to prioritise Talking T’s so, not withstanding availability of finances and resources, this is always a possibility to revisit as well as considering other options as they become available.”