Ding, ding, ding

After finishing school, Corey went travelling for 18 months, getting tattoos around the globe, but he kept the business going with UK operations run by a friend who worked as a screen printer at Merch Asylum. At this point, one of the world’s most popular YouTubers, PewDiePie, wore one of DoomsdayCo’s tops in a video after buying it through the website, and demand soared. “I was being tattooed in Australia at the time, and my phone just started going ‘ding, ding, ding’,” Corey recalls. “We were really lucky.”

While travelling, Corey spotted that many tattoo studios had paintings by Pain1666, aka Diego Delfino, on display, so he got in touch with Diego to discuss a collaboration on a T-shirt with the artist’s Xerografia design. “It went absolutely crazy. Even though there are now hundreds of brands out there doing tattoo art on garments, it wasn’t such a thing when we started.”

With demand growing, DoomsdayCo invested in its first equipment in 2016: a Riley Hopkins six-colour manual screen print press, with a small dryer and exposure unit, plus a single-colour Riley Hopkins press for inside neck printing. A few months later, a one-head Tajima TMBP embroidery machine was added. Two and a half years ago the company moved to its current location in Bridgend.

The manual press has now been replaced by an MHM X-Type Plus eight-station, six-colour automatic screen printing press, with screen print expert (and Images columnist) Tony Palmer, of Palmprint Consultants, providing guidance and training on how to get the most out of the auto. Meanwhile,

the embroidery section has grown to comprise four Tajima machines – a four-head, two TMBP single-heads and an SAI single head – plus there is a Zoje automatic sewing machine for adding tags and stitching. There are also two Brother GTX and one GTXpro DTG printers, matched with a Chiossi e Cavazzuti dryer.

“Because there’s only the six-colour press, we can’t print anything over six colours so we would have to outsource,” Corey says. “But as we want to do everything in-house, you need digital to achieve the more complicated prints. With a lot of the tattoo artists we work with, if you tried to print their artwork on a screen printing machine, there’s texture and blending in the colours that you can’t achieve on a press. The DTG can print 30 T-shirts an hour while the press can print 1,000 T-shirts so it would be nice to be able to put everything on the press, but to achieve the colour quality, you just can’t do it.”