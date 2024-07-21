“Texture introduces a tactile dimension that is difficult to replicate with digital or direct-to-garment printing methods,” says Kieth Stevens of screen printing ink manufacturer International Coatings.

“Enhancing a print with texture can transform it from merely good to truly exceptional. For our ‘Green Goblin’ print, we decided to enhance it with flock texture.”

Although Kieth admits flock can be a bit messy to apply, the results are worth it, he says, and the application process is pretty straightforward.

The ‘Green Goblin’ was one of the images International Coatings chose for its 2024 tradeshow display. “As such, we wanted to add a special effect to make some of the characteristics of the face stand out.”

The flock ‘adhesive’ used in this example incorporated a gold shimmer ink. “The idea here is that since we want to use gold flock fibres, the gold shimmer can only accentuate the colour and cover any areas that the flocking process may have missed.”

Golden flock fibres of a standard length that measure approximately 0.8mm were used to create the velvety texture. They were applied using an electrostatic flock applicator – these machines are “readily available from online stores, or in hobby shops”, confirms Kieth.

“Think of the individual flock fibres as ‘spears’ propelled out from the applicator and shot into the adhesive. The electrostatic applicator creates a magnetic field that aligns the flock fibres vertically and allows the fibres to embed their tips into the ‘adhesive’.”

Flock fibres come in different sizes, measured by their length, he explains, and are made from either nylon or rayon. “Rayon tends to have more vibrant colours, whereas nylon flock tends to be more durable, such as for outdoor type applications.”