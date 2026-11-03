Full names: Flint (Black), Frida and Sapper

Breeds: Frida is full English golden retriever, and Flint is half working lab and half English golden retriever. Sapper, as the son of Flint and Frida, is a bit of everything!

Ages: Flint is six, Frida five, and Sapper three.

Time at company: Since day 1 in 2020.

Job titles: Flint – shop greeter, Frida – professional slacker, Sapper – pro barker.

Job descriptions: Flint makes it his job to say hi to everyone who comes through the door regardless if they like dogs or not. Particularly likes to rub his face on people’s shoes. Frida doesn’t get up for anyone unless it’s to walk to the local coffee shop and then she begs for ends of sourdough. Sapper is a Velcro dog who doesn’t leave owner Josh’s side, a personal bodyguard who couldn’t hurt a fly.

Special skills: Flint can actually open the fridge and pull out a beer (or carrot for himself) and then close the door afterwards.

Favourite colour: All about the teals! 17-5024 TCX

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