The Fair Labor Association (FLA) announced in October that its board of directors had voted to award Fair Labor Accreditation to Next Level Apparel.

The California-based blank apparel manufacturer was awarded the accreditation following a multi-year review by the FLA of the business’s systems for compliance with international labour standards, designed to protect workers from the 15 factories that it sources from across seven countries.

“Next Level Apparel puts its commitment to workers’ rights into practice by implementing effective, sustainable systems to monitor and uphold those rights. The company’s initiatives on supply chain transparency and traceability demonstrate how companies and stakeholders can collaborate to advance common goals,” said FLA president and CEO Jeff Vockrodt. “We are pleased to acknowledge this effort by awarding Fair Labor Accreditation to Next Level Apparel.”

Brett Bjorkman, CEO of Next Level Apparel, added: “At Next Level Apparel, we know it’s never just about making a T-shirt. Behind every garment are people, factories, and communities working incredibly hard to bring that product to life. We recognise the responsibility that comes with that, and we also recognise that doing the right thing isn’t always the easiest thing to do. We are committed to never settling, asking the right questions, making responsible decisions and doing our best to ensure the people and partners throughout our supply chain are treated fairly, that we operate compliantly, and that we remain conscious of the impact we have on the communities and environments around us.

“Our Fair Labor Accreditation is an important reflection of that commitment, but it isn’t a finish line. It’s another step in an ongoing responsibility to listen, learn, improve, and hold ourselves accountable, and we see that as an opportunity. Taking responsibility for how our products are made, the people behind them and the impact we have along the way is an important part of who we are and how we do business.”

Fair Labor Accreditation is said to be “the gold standard for human rights due diligence in global supply chains” and is based on international standards and frameworks such as the International Labour Organization, UN Guiding Principles, the OECD, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.