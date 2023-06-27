A new series of roadshows have been unveiled for the garment decoration industry.

Kicking off in Nottingham on 4 July, the Garment, Print & Embroidery Industry Innovation Roadshows (GPE) will feature distributor Prestige Leisure UK, thread supplier Madeira UK, garment manufacturer AWDis, embroidery and print machine supplier AJS, and headwear brand Beechfield.

Visitors will be able to talk to industry reps and get information on products and decoration methods, along with business support and samples.

After the Nottingham event, the next show will be in Glasgow on 11 September, then Belfast on 13 September, Dublin on 14 September, Chester on 2 October and Cardiff on 4 October.

Readers can register for the shows now at www.gperoadshows.com/ registration.

