More than 20 companies and brands are to exhibit for the first time at Printwear & Promotion Live! this month including Holiauma UK, Supacolour, Jack Wolfskin, Simki and Axzyra.

With just days to go, the organisers have confirmed there will be over 110 exhibitors at the show at the NEC in Birmingham from Sunday 24 April to Tuesday 26 April.

Event director Tony Gardner said: “The decision to postpone the show from February was undoubtedly the right one. Although we lost a few exhibitors owing to the change in date, another 15 stands have booked since February and we are delighted to welcome 20 exhibitors who are joining us for the first time.

“At the moment we are anticipating an excellent visitor turnout. It seems far too long since we all last met in person.”

Holiauma UK will be showcasing its embroidery machines while Supacolour will present its high-quality heat transfers for the first time since opening a facility in Corby in Northamptonshire in 2019.

Jack Wolfskin, the German specialist in outdoor wear, will be exhibiting for the first time since introducing a range in the UK in partnership with Ralawise. It will be among apparel companies and brands showing their 2022 collections. Uniform supplier Simki specialises in scrubs.

Other previously announced first-time exhibitors include Axzyra, which will be among companies launching direct-to-film (DTF) equipment, and Inkthreadable, the print on-demand specialist.

