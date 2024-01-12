Workwear Uniform Group (WWUGL) has announced the first phase of its £15 million AutoStore system is now complete.

The fully automated warehouse and distribution system promises to transform the picking and dispatch speeds, and “significantly reduce” carbon emissions at WWGUL’s Oldbury headquarters in the West Midlands.

According to the company, the extensive goods-to-person automation project maximises space and streamlines storage – the 40x95m grid can store nearly 130,000 bins – with 60 robots working from nine picking stations, improving inventory and shipment accuracy.

The group, which specialises in workwear, PPE and corporate uniforms, has a £100 million annual turnover, which it is hoping to double over the next five years.

“We are investing in new technologies and innovations to drive our industry growth, whilst reducing our carbon footprint,” said WWUGL’s chief executive, Sam Sohal.

“Not only does this unique development help us as market leaders by providing our customers with the best possible delivery of goods, but it also allows us to get the maximum use of space and still have room to double our business with a new system that is more efficient and accurate in our overall stock management.

“In addition, the AutoStore system will reduce our CO2 footprint and energy consumption to help meet our goal of being carbon neutral by 2025.”

The project’s second phase, which includes software functionality and connecting conveyor, is due for completion in the second quarter of 2024.

In 2021, Direct Corporate Clothing acquired Incorporatewear to form WWUGL.

www.wwugl.com