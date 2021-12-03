The development of water-based, eco-friendly pigment inks for digital garment printing by Nur Ink Innovations has achieved a landmark with its first commercial order.

The company, headed by a team formerly at print specialist Kornit Digital, is to supply Nur inks to one of the world’s leading international digital printer manufacturers, based in Japan.

The new inks will be supplied with the unnamed manufacturer’s industrial-grade digital printers for printing onto T-shirts and other garments.

The new technology enables water-based pigment inks to be printed directly onto dark garments made of 100% polyester. All Nur inks are environmentally friendly and do not contain toxic substances.

The purchase order follows a paid commercial pilot where an unnamed Japanese manufacturer installed machines with the new inks at several end-customer sites.

Moshe Nur, chairman of the board and CEO of the company, said: “This is a first commercial purchase order for Nur Ink that follows the successful pilot with one of the world’s leading digital printers manufacturers.

“This purchase order demonstrates our success and strengthens our position as a company that brings a real ‘green’ revolution to the digital printing industry.

“This initial purchase order is a strong vote of confidence on our strategic customer’s part and will bring our innovative products to our customer’s end-users’ print production process.”

Eliav Priel, business development manager at Nur Ink Innovations, added: “This order opens for us a window of opportunity to an international market that today is untouched, including digital printing with water-based pigment inks directly onto dark garments made of 100% polyester fabric.

“We believe the inks we develop, which comply with the industry’s ecological standards, will facilitate further implementation and usage of water-based pigment inks and enable us to take advantage of a huge and growing market potential.”

Nur Ink Innovations was set up by Moshe Nur, who was a co-founder of digital print specialist Kornit Digital, with Dr Muhammad Iraqi, formerly a senior chemist for innovations at Kornit Digital in Israel.

Its business model is based on OEM (original equipment manufacturer) white label, with its inks offered to companies manufacturing digital printers for selling as their own.

The pigment inks are intended for use in several applications, technologies and markets and may be applied in inkjet digital printing technology directly on to various types of textiles, including pre-dyed dark synthetic fabrics.

The company is also developing SoftJet – a jettable pre-treatment substance for preparation and softening of fabrics before digital printing.

nur-ink.com