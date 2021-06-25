PPE and workwear supplier Fireflux has opened a new showroom, warehouse and retail store after “significant” growth.

The company has taken over the 4,000 sq ft unit in Burton upon Trent in Staffordshire after outgrowing its small space five miles away in Swadlincote in Derbyshire.

Fireflux, which was founded in 2017 by Jack Miller, has ambitious targets for growth after a period of “significant” growth for the business and is planning to create a further 20 jobs within the next 12 months.

The new Burton outlet is Fireflux’s first store and customers will be able to browse its range of PPE and workwear and other garments and products for social events or general merchandise. Through its in-house printing and embroidery service, all items can be printed or embroidered with any company logo or personalisation.

Jack said: “It’s really important to us that our customers can see the range of products on offer and make informed choices with the help of our professional advice and expertise. Our new shop will allow customers to see, touch and try on garments and check their suitability and durability before committing to purchase.”

The increased warehouse space means Fireflux can hold significantly more stock and be able to fulfil the tight turnaround times that it prides itself on.

Jack added: “We quickly outgrew our unit in Swadlincote and we’re excited by the next step of our journey and our move to Burton.”

The new unit was officially opened by boxer Frazer Clarke who has been selected to represent Team GB at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Frazer, who is from Burton upon Trent, said “I have been a supporter of the business from the very beginning. Fireflux has supplied and sponsored my custom-design tracksuits and other merchandise for my training camps and fights and I’m pleased to support them at their grand opening today. Big up and wishing them every success for the future.”