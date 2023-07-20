US promotional products distributor Geiger has acquired Surrey-based Firebrand Promotions.

The move will increase and enhance Firebrand’s distribution channels and resources, as well as give the company a global platform from which to strengthen their market presence, says a Geiger spokesperson.

Commenting on the acquisition, Andrew Bourne, managing director of Firebrand Promotions, says: “By leveraging Geiger’s industry prominence, we can amplify our reach and improve value for our customers while maintaining our unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

Geiger International MD Vicky Kinasz is delighted with the acquisition and highlighted the shared values of the two companies. “Their focus on sustainability perfectly aligns with our own principles. By joining forces, we can enhance our offerings to customers and drive positive change in the promotional products industry,” she says.

This latest acquisition is the fifth since Geiger entered the UK market in 2018 and forms part of the company’s plans for European growth.

Headquartered in Lewiston, Maine, Geiger is the largest family-owned promotional products distributor in the world, with offices across the USA and Europe.

