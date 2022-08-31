Find your perfect Sweat!
Looking for Sweats? Fruit of the Loom has got them all
Whatever the fit, the style, the colour or the size, when it comes to sweats, Fruit of the Loom has got them all. Available in three fabric weights, multiple styles, and loads of great colours, all of its sweats are ethically and increasingly sustainably made – and they are designed for all kinds of decoration.
Three ranges – one for every occasion
As different occasions call for different fabrics, the iconic brand offers you three sweat ranges to choose from. Thus, you get exactly the right sweat for your needs and budget.
Here’s a guide to help you choose exactly the right sweat for you:
Fruit of the Loom’s Lightweight Sweats are great-value lightweight-fabric sweatshirts, perfect for layering and year-round use.
Ideal for all kinds of promotionalwear, the Lightweight Sweats come in a range of garment styles for men, ladies and kids – with a huge choice of colours plus a size range to suit everybody too.
Find your perfect Lightweight Sweat here.
Want the perfect all-rounder Classic Sweat? Look no further than Fruit of the Loom’s Classic Sweats collection! The brand’s ever-popular Classics come in a wide range of styles for men, ladies and kids and feature an inner soft-brushed fleece, plus a 100% cotton face for excellent decoration results.
The Classic Sweats are the go-to for all your sweats needs.
Find your perfect Classic Sweat here.
Combed ringspun cotton, heavyweight 280gsm fabric, a luxurious soft-brushed inner fleece plus a 100% cotton face for excellent decoration results… It really doesn’t get more premium than Fruit of the Loom’s Premium Sweats collection.
Made for when only the best sweats will do, Premium Sweats are available in a fantastic range of styles and colours for men, ladies and kids.
Find your perfect Premium Sweat here.