Garment decorators have been urged to enter the Fespa Awards 2023 in a final call for entries ahead of the 25 January deadline.

The annual awards celebrate the achievements of printers and sign-makers from the UK and around the world, recognising their skill, talent, creativity and innovation.

There are 18 categories, including an award for best printed garments using screen printing, direct-to-garment (DTG) printing, transfers or dye sublimation on pre-made clothing.

Another category recognises the best special effect on T-shirts, garments and other textiles, including embroidery or additions of embellishments such as pearls and metal circuitry.

There is also an award for roll-to-roll printed textiles, using pigment, dye sublimation, acid or water-based printing, for interior décor, furnishings and other products such as bags, scarves and ties.

Another opportunity is the Young Star award, which runs across all categories from garment printing to signage, comprising two sub-categories for vocational trainee in digital or screen printing and student design for digital or screen printing.

In deciding the winners of the main categories, the judges will also select winners for their awards for innovation and sustainability. There is also the People’s Choice Award which is voted for online by Fespa’s community.

For further details and to submit an entry, visit fespaawards.com/information/award-categories. The deadline is Wednesday 25 January 2023.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Messe Munich during Fespa Global Print Expo on 24 May 2023, followed by a drinks reception. All shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend alongside industry media, influencers and sponsors.

Fespa Global Print Expo runs from 23 to 26 May 2023 at Messe Munich. It is organised by Fespa, the global federation of national associations for the screen printing, digital printing and textile printing community.

www.fespaawards.com