Why do I need a DTF fume extractor?

The answer lies in the inks. The inks contain a special mixture of water, glycol and pigment. These inks must be cured on the transfer film by running the printed film through a DTF oven. The heat from the oven drives the moisture out from the ink and film, creating a dense fog.

The fog is made up of tiny droplets of the water/glycol mixture. “It can cause irritation to the eyes and skin and it is best to avoid inhaling it,” Filtrabox advises.

“The fog can stay in suspension in the air for a long time, but when it does settle on a surface, it leaves an oil-like residue that can be clear, amber or even brown in colour.”

The fog can cause issues in your print shop in two areas:

■ In the working environment

■ In the oven

“A safer and cleaner work environment is good for everyone. Don’t let the gloomy fog bring your good spirits and productivity down!”

You can avoid staff complaints and reduce clean-up time with a DTF fume extractor. The extractor pulls the fog straight out of the oven and filters the tiny droplets out of the airstream with high-capacity HEPA filters, recirculating clean, purified air back into the workspace.

By pulling the fog straight from the oven, the extractor also reduces the accumulation of the oil-like residue inside the oven. “The accumulated residue can drip from panels in the oven, ruining prints, which is a frustrating waste of time and money,” Filtrabox points out.