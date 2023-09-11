Following all the excitement of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, it was a no brainer to select this gloriously vibrant T-shirt as our latest Decorated Product of the Month…

Designed by artist Kelly Anna, who is known for her powerful, silhouetted figures, it celebrates the players who took part in the competition.

Kelly notes that the design – an unofficial World Cup style – was a “passion project”, and writes: “This World Cup is going to have a huge impact on women’s sport, so I wanted to show my support by creating these tees and sending out some colourful, powerful energy!”

Kelly Anna is donating 10% of the T-shirt sales proceeds to the Women in Sport charity.

The Classic Heavyweight Ringspun T-shirts from Russell were screen printed using plastisol inks by London-based 3rd Rail on its MHM S-Type automatic press, before being launched on Sky News.

The first batch of 100 T-shirts, priced at £55 each, sold out in 24 hours.

www.kellyannalondon.com
www.3rdrailclothing.co.uk

