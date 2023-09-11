Designed by artist Kelly Anna, who is known for her powerful, silhouetted figures, it celebrates the players who took part in the competition.

Kelly notes that the design – an unofficial World Cup style – was a “passion project”, and writes: “This World Cup is going to have a huge impact on women’s sport, so I wanted to show my support by creating these tees and sending out some colourful, powerful energy!”

Kelly Anna is donating 10% of the T-shirt sales proceeds to the Women in Sport charity.

The Classic Heavyweight Ringspun T-shirts from Russell were screen printed using plastisol inks by London-based 3rd Rail on its MHM S-Type automatic press, before being launched on Sky News.

The first batch of 100 T-shirts, priced at £55 each, sold out in 24 hours.

www.kellyannalondon.com

www.3rdrailclothing.co.uk