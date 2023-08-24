“Featuring advanced white ink management and the patent-pending feature, single pass highlight white underbase, the software offers smoother gradients, more accurate transparency, and better image blending into garments, all while reducing ink usage!”

Its production and automation features include barcode job processing, an Automatic Job Sorter (AJS) for automated file management, and true shape nesting to reduce consumable waste, as well as templates to speed up production and job prep, and a multi queue set-up, adds Fiery Digital Imaging.

“Through spot colour matching among devices, creation of custom print modes (ICC Profiles) and colour profiles, as well as unmatched device driver support, Digital Factory v11 Direct to Film Edition delivers perfect colour and vivid results every time.”

A free trial of Digital Factory v11 Direct to Film Edition is available at www.cadlink.com/digital-factory-trials.

