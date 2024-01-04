Fiery has launched a new website, user community and learning platform.

Customers and partners can easily find product information, downloads, free trials and learning courses at Fiery.com, which the software developer says will “empower the print community to achieve unparalleled levels of digital printing excellence”.

John Henze, vice president of sales and marketing at Fiery, said: “At Fiery, we have always put our customers and partners at the centre of our business decisions. Our new website reflects this commitment as well as our passion for innovation and making the DFE (digital front end) the most essential part of digital print.”

Interact with peers

From the Fiery website, visitors can access the redesigned Fiery Communities portal and interact with peers, ask questions, connect with Fiery experts worldwide, and find technical resources and support. “With curated content and discussion boards for cutsheet, large format, specialty production, high-speed production, high speed inkjet, or workflow solutions, there is a Fiery community for all users.”

In addition, there is Fiery Learning, an on-demand learning platform offering a wide range of video content. “This platform enables customers to enhance their skills in all Fiery products, colour management, and workflow automation and provides opportunities to acquire new credentials.”

www.fiery.com