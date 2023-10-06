Software developer Fiery has released an updated version of its award-winning Digital Factory RIP software.

Designed for use with direct-to-film (DTF), direct-to-garment (DTG), sublimation, UV, toner transfer, and wide format print-and-cut devices, Digital Factory v11.1 features a more intuitive user interface, redesigned layouts, enhanced workflow automation, and true shape nesting.

“The new capabilities streamline print operations, save hours in production time, and increase profitability by reducing costly material waste,” Fiery noted.

“Customers expect quality, accuracy, and speed when it comes to direct-to-film and specialty print applications, and no other software RIP combines colour accuracy with device support like Digital Factory,” said John Henze, vice-president for sales and marketing.

“Collaborating with our extensive customer base, we developed a next-generation interface with the user in mind. With this latest update to Digital Factory, businesses of all sizes can quickly find the right tools and dial in the perfect settings to achieve efficient, high-volume production with the highest possible quality.”

Tony Lee, sales director of printing equipment supplier All American Print Supply Co, added: “Digital Factory v11 was already a favourite, but with the launch of v11.1, it has taken a giant leap forward. There’s simply no match out there for its excellence. The improvements are astounding – it’s now even better, cleaner, more intuitive, and easier to use than ever before. Digital Factory v11.1 sets a new standard for digital solutions, and it’s a joy to see how it continues to evolve and exceed expectations.”

New capabilities include:

*Improved usability, organisation and layout – A new interface promises clear navigation and user-friendly controls, reducing the learning curve, streamlining job set-up, and increasing productivity while minimising production errors. For example, Queue Groups can now be created with a single icon click with drag and drop features, allowing both Queues or Group tabs to be quickly reordered for improved organisation and layout.

*Reduced material use – Digital Factory now provides true shape nesting, allowing more efficient use of spaces or gaps when nesting print and cut designs. This reduces material usage and supports sustainability efforts.

*Quickly identify job lists – New icons, settings menu, and image scaling make it easier for operators to quickly see production feedback and what has been processed.

“This new release takes the powerful tools and features customers love and makes it easier than ever to operate. Designers and printers have the power to create at their fingertips and produce vibrant DTF or DTG prints that set them apart from the competition,” concluded John.

www.cadlink.com/product/digitalfactory