Kirby at Fierce Piercing designed the logo herself, which I then converted and digitised, explained Emma Heywood, owner of Embroidery by Em.

“The cushions themselves took 30 minutes to embroider, due to the high stitch count within each logo, using four colours of pink tones, plus white and black to add highlights and shading.”

Emma embroidered two cushion covers in black from www.onlinehomeshop.com, using her Bernette B70 Deco embroidery machine with metallic embroidery threads in dark pink, white, black and pastel pink.

www.instagram.com/em.broideryco