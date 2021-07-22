Fespa has today announced that the flagship Global Print Expo will return to Berlin in Germany in 2022.

Together with its co-located event for non-printed signage, European Sign Expo, it is scheduled to take place at the Messe Berlin from Tuesday 31 May to Friday 3 June 2022.

This event will be the third Fespa event in Berlin. After a successful event in 2018, feedback from visitors and exhibitors highlighted Berlin to be a popular venue for Fespa to return to.

The exhibition is expected to cover eight halls of the Berlin Messe, showcasing screen, digital and textile printing and non-printed signage solutions.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, said: “After we hosted a successful event in Berlin in 2018, which achieved record international attendance numbers, we were keen to return in 2022.

“The city has always proved to be a popular location and is an excellent continental air and rail traffic hub, accessible from all major European and international cities.

“Fespa 2022 will continue to be an essential platform for printers looking to future-proof their businesses and aid business recovery and we’re looking forward to welcoming all participants, including those that are unable to attend Fespa 2021 due to travel and border restrictions.”

More detail on Fespa 2022 will be available after Fespa Global Print Expo 2021 takes place from 12 to 15 October 2021 in Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

