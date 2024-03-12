Mimaki Europe is holding tours of its Experience Centre during Fespa Global Print Expo 2024 next week.

The inkjet printer and cutter manufacturer, which is the official UV Excellence Partner for the print trade show, will be holding daily Mimaki Experience Centre tours for visitors.

The site is just 10 minutes from where Fespa is being held in Amsterdam, and will allow people to see the Mimaki portfolio of machines for the textile, sign graphics and 3D printing technologies, including two new, yet to be launched products aimed at the signage market.

At Fespa, visitors will be able to see the new TxF300-75 DTF printer on Mimaki’s stand, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Danna Drion, general manager marketing EMEA, commented: “This milestone anniversary for Mimaki Europe presents the ideal opportunity to celebrate success but, importantly, look to the future and establish how we as a team and a business can contribute to a more sustainable world during the next 20 years. Utilising our aptitude for innovation, we will look to apply it to technologies and initiatives that contribute to this long-term goal.

“This Fespa offers a compelling chance for visitors to fully immerse themselves in Mimaki’s comprehensive product portfolio, both at the show and next door at our European headquarters. We’re excited to present our latest product portfolio to our many customers and prospects and, of course, for everyone to join us in celebrating our landmark 20-year anniversary.”

Registration for the Mimaki Experience tours is available online at: events.mimakieurope.com/showroom-visits.

www.mimakieurope.com