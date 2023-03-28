A new social media campaign, calling on people to share videos about the print industry, has been launched as part of the build-up to this year’s Fespa Global Print Expo.

Using the hashtag #FESPAMyPerspectives, it is asking print professionals in the UK and internationally to share their views about trends, themes and markets, including the garment printing sector, through a 30-second video.

It is inspired by the “New Perspectives” strapline being used for Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo which runs in Munich from 23 to 26 May.

Mike Ryan, Fespa’s head of global business development and Global Print Expo, said: “We work in a progressive, creative speciality printing industry with endless possibilities and opportunities.

“This year, we are encouraging visitors to look at things from a different angle and discover fresh approaches and avenues to growth and for everyone to exchange their perspectives with their peers and to consider different viewpoints on how to excel.

“’New Perspectives’ was developed with our community in mind and is central to our 2023 communications and I’ve seen some of our exhibitors adopting our campaign in their promotions.

“We are encouraging people to share their own perspectives in a short 30-second video posted on their social media channels.”

Global Print Expo will also see the announcement of the winners of the Fespa Awards on 24 May – the first time the event has been held since 2019. More than 210 entries have been received from 34 countries.

Shortlisted entries will be showcased in the atrium in the west entrance of Messe Munich where Fespa Global Print Expo is being held across four-and-a-half halls.

This year’s Global Print Expo will also feature the new Personalisation Experience – a conference and showcase around product personalisation – as well Printeriors focusing on interior décor.

Fespa today also announced a new garment and signage print industry show for 2024, Fespa Middle East, which will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from 29 to 31 January. It is expected to feature between 80 and 100 exhibitors and attract visitors from the Middle East, North and Central Africa, and South Asia.

Fespa CEO Neil Felton said: “We know already there’s a large demand so it’s looking very strong. There’s been continual growth in this region. It’s not been affected necessarily as badly as some regions in the world and it’s a very strong-moving market.”

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com