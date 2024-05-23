A course on waste management for printers, run by trade association Fespa UK, has been given the boost of accreditation from the CPD Certification Service.

The CPD (Continuing Professional Development) accreditation process involved a thorough review of the content, delivery methods and learning outcomes of its Waste Academy Course, developed with sustainability consultant Jon Hutton.

Fespa UK offers seven sustainability courses for the print, signage and graphics industry which can be delivered at its office in Barnsley in South Yorkshire, Fespa’s base in Dorking in Surrey or on-site with a company’s team.

The CPD accreditation provides professionals with assurance that the educational content they receive meets rigorous standards and is designed to enhance their knowledge and skills effectively.

Suzi Ward, managing director of Fespa UK, said: “This accreditation reflects our dedication to providing educational content that meets the needs of professionals in the print and signage industry. It was important for us to know the content we have written was delivered in the correct manner and was providing those businesses who attended our courses the best content possible.”

