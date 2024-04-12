More than 90% of visitors at this year’s Fespa print shows in Amsterdam were looking to invest in equipment, with a total median budget of over £2.3 billion.

According to the organisers’ audience data, most visitors were looking to firm up investment plans by visiting Fespa Global Print Expo and the co-located European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience and inaugural Sportswear Pro.

Its survey revealed that 92% of the audience were looking to invest in equipment in the next 12 months, with a collective median budget of more than €2.7 billion.

The events at RAI Amsterdam from 19 to 22 March attracted 12,706 unique visitors, with 45% attending for more than a day. Visitors travelled from 120 countries: the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Italy, Belgium, France, Poland, Spain, Switzerland and Sweden brought the largest portion of the audience.

The data showed that 76% of attendees were business owners, directors, partners or managers, and 85% of visitors said that they were involved in the decision-making process for their business.

Michael Ryan, head of Fespa Global Print Expo, said: “From conversations with exhibitors and visitors at the events, the buzz of creativity and eagerness to learn and explore new solutions and ideas manifested an inspiration to explore new opportunities in everyone.

“Feedback from our visitors was extremely positive, praising the quality of our international exhibiting community showcasing solutions dedicated to speciality print and signage.”

Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo will return next year at Messe Berlin in Germany from 6 to 9 May.

fespaglobalprintexpo.com