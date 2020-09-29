Fespa has announced that Fespa Mexico will be postponed until 23-25 September 2021.

The exhibition, originally scheduled to take place from 26-28 November 2020, will be held at the Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.

CEO of Fespa, Neil Felton, commented: “In May 2020, we took the decision to delay Fespa Mexico until November in the face of the developing pandemic. Since then, the impact of Covid-19 in Central America has been dynamic and uncertain.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of all of our exhibitors and visitors, and we are therefore taking this step to eliminate the risk to all of our participants.

“We look forward to welcoming our Mexican community back in September 2021.”

In lieu of the live event, Fespa will launch a new online Exhibitor Showroom for its Mexican speciality print community in November 2020.

The digital platform will allow regional exhibitors to showcase all their latest news, product launches and videos. In addition, visitors will be able to network virtually with exhibitors to share ideas and initiate discussions on sales.

Michael Ryan, group exhibition manager, explained: “We recognise the importance of hosting Fespa Mexico in educating, connecting and advancing the speciality print market in Mexico and Central America, so we’re excited to announce the exhibitor showroom.

“With this initiative, we’re enabling exhibitors and visitors to connect with each other, share knowledge and spark inspiration until we’re able to meet in person again in September 2021.”

www.fespa.com