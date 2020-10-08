Fespa has announced the launch of its promotional campaign for Fespa Global Print Expo 2021.

Scheduled to take place from 9-12 March 2021 at the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, the screen, digital wide-format and textile printing exhibition will be held alongside European Sign Expo for non-printed signage.

“With its message of cautious optimism – ‘Bringing Colour Back’ – we’re setting out to deliver a safe, focused event that allows the speciality printing community to reconnect face-to-face after a year of unprecedented disruption, and provides a springboard for the sector’s sustained recovery,” explained Fespa.

The Fespa Global Print Expo website is now live for exhibitors and visitors, and includes venue details and floor plans, as well as evolving guidance around the health and safety measures being implemented in response to Covid-19.

Visitors can also now register their interest, and access information about entrance fees and promotional codes for discounted entry.

For exhibitors, the website features a new online showroom where they can publish product information and technical content to support their participation, as well as managing enquiries from prospective buyers.

“By the time we open the doors on Fespa next spring, many businesses will have been in a state of suspended animation for more than 12 months, closed off to real-world connections and experiences. But it’s our human instinct to meet, network, discuss and discover,” commented Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa.

“Talking to print businesses, there’s a definite appetite among decision-makers to get out, come up close to new products and unearth fresh ideas. They want to be re-energised and turn their focus to the future.

“At the same time, our exhibitors want the proven platform of Fespa to showcase a year’s worth of innovations and re-engage effectively with their customers and prospects, in ways that simply can’t be replicated online.

“We really can’t wait to play our part in bringing colour, energy and positivity back into our community, and to help everyone to move forward again.”

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com