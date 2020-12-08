Fespa has announced that Fespa Global Print Expo and the co-located European Sign Expo will be postponed from March until October 2021.

The event will now take place from 12-15 October 2021 at the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, commented: “The decision to push the event back by seven months doesn’t dent our exhibitors’ enthusiasm for a live Fespa exhibition as the engine for business recovery. Nor does it reflect any concerns about delivering a Covid-secure event. Rigorous health and safety protocols are in place with the RAI, and we’re confident of protecting our exhibitors and visitors to the best of our professional ability.

“However, the situation regarding cross-border travel into The Netherlands is uncertain at this point. Since our exhibitors are now at the point of having to make detailed logistical plans and commit further costs to be at our events, we believe that the right step is to move to our October 2021 contingency dates, enabling us and our participants to plan with greater confidence.”

