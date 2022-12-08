The organisers of Fespa Global Print Expo have announced a new feature for 2023 offering an “experiential” showcase of products and solutions for personalisation.

The new Personalisation Experience exhibition area, open to all visitors, will be located at the heart of the show at Messe Munich in Germany from 23 to 26 May and will run alongside a new multi-day conference.

The conference, also badged Personalisation Experience, will include individual content streams dedicated to personalised loyalty marketing, sportswear and fashion customisation, bespoke interiors and personalised packaging, featuring more than 50 expert speakers.

It is primarily designed for brand owners, retailers, marketers, agencies and membership and loyalty organisations “seeking to enhance or differentiate their offering with personalisation and customisation”.

The organisers added that service providers and fulfilment houses wanting to put personalisation at the heart of their service offering would “also gain valuable practical knowledge and insight”. Tickets for the Personalisation Experience conference cost €375 (£323) per day.

Duncan MacOwan, Fespa’s head of marketing and events, said: “Personalisation has been a hot topic within our community for some time. Forward-thinking print businesses have seen the opportunity for individualisation that came with the shift to digital production, though many have yet to fully embrace it.

“Now we’ve reached a tipping point where the creative and technical capability is matched by widespread and immediate demand.

“Consumers everywhere want experiences that are personalised, instant and augmented. Brands that embrace personalisation are sharpening their competitive edge, creating value and increasing market share.

“With the launch of Personalisation Experience, we want to help delegates grasp the commercial value of personalisation by hearing actual business cases and seeing real-time customisation in action. By de-mystifying personalisation and demonstrating what’s possible, we can turn bright ideas into profitable reality.”

Fespa’s Printeriors interior décor feature will now be incorporated within the Personalisation Experience, showcasing a variety of individualised interior spaces curated by Fespa’s textile ambassador, Debbie McKeegan.

Delegates will have the chance to go through the process of defining, ordering and collecting personalised items from participating sponsors within the exhibition.

Fespa Global Print Expo 2023 will again be co-located with European Sign Expo 2023, covering digital, screen and textile printing and signage. More than 330 exhibitors are already contracted for the show including sponsors Mimaki and Brother.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com