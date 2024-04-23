Fespa has confirmed that it is taking its Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo events back to Messe Berlin in 2025.

After taking place in Amsterdam in March, the exhibitions for screen, digital and textile printing, signage and visual communications will take place in the German city from 6 to 9 May. It will be its fourth time in Berlin after 2007, 2018 and – most recently – 2022.

Features for 2025 will include the return of the bi-annual Fespa Awards as well as Personalise Make Wear, World Wrap Masters and Club Fespa.

Michael Ryan, head of Fepsa Global Print Expo, said: “Following three successful events in the city and positive feedback on the venue from all participants, we are pleased to be returning to Berlin in 2025.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming exhibitors – as well as visitors – to Messe Berlin next May for an event that I am confident will help printers and signmakers uncover new technologies and solutions to expand their business and unleash their full potential.”

fespaglobalprintexpo.com