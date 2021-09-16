The Fespa Global Print Expo 2021 is taking place in Amsterdam in October. Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, tells us what to expect
What will be the ‘must-see’ stands for garment decorators at the 2021 expo?
This year, we have 75 exhibitors dedicated to textile printing and there’s a real mix of ‘must-see’ stands on offer. We expect product launches from several companies and Fespa 2021 will be the first opportunity for many suppliers to showcase recently launched solutions in a live setting.
For direct-to-garment printing (DTG), there will be a host of exciting exhibitor stands and product launches throughout the four days. Exhibitors including Aeeon, Brother, Kornit, MS Printing Solutions Srl, Polyprint and Roland will all have a strong presence at Fespa 2021. Screen printing will, as always, be well represented with solutions being demonstrated by brands including M&R and Roq.
For visitors interested in transfer and decorative print, we have a range of exhibitors including Argo Srl, Beaver Papier B.V, Chemica, Stahls’ and ZSK Stickmaschinen Gmbh. Some of the other exhibitors I’d recommend visiting throughout the halls include CHT Germany GmbH, Georg+Otto Friedrich GmbH and Mimaki Europe. Cutting solutions for customisation and production of garments can also be found across Fespa, with Elitron, Hasler, Summa and Zund of interest for visitors looking at automating this process.
What measures are being put in place to ensure the show will be as safe as is reasonably possible during the current pandemic?
We’re working closely with the RAI exhibition centre to follow the latest guidelines provided by the Dutch government, the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment, and the city’s Municipal Health Service.
With their guidance, we aim to deliver a safe event with social distancing, sanitising stations and improved signage, and the requirement that all visitors are double-vaccinated or can prove a negative Covid test before entering.
At this stage, guidance from the Dutch government suggests that face masks are no longer mandatory, unless in an area where social distancing isn’t viable, but we highly recommend taking the precautions that help each individual to feel safe. To help with this, we’re looking to introduce a ‘traffic light’ system so individual attendees can indicate their preferences around personal contact. We hope this helps exhibitors and visitors to feel comfortable throughout the exhibition.
Working with our registration partner, we’re also implementing the use of QR codes throughout the halls, enabling visitors and suppliers to exchange contact information, arrange meetings and access information through an improved Fespa event app.
Although the overall event experience will likely feel a little different, we’re working hard to deliver a safe event that comes close to what participants expect from a Fespa event.
Going to Fespa is a big investment – how do you think attending the show will benefit our readers’ businesses?
Fespa Global Print Expo is a leading platform for technology innovation, networking and trend exploration, and is the only event dedicated to the speciality print market in Europe. After such a long period without live events, we believe that it offers a great platform for visitors who are looking for inspiration to explore the latest technology, media and inks.
We’re bringing together over 300 major industry players and smaller brands under one roof, enabling visitors to access a plethora of solutions and knowledge which is imperative in a time where travel restrictions haven’t allowed buyers to connect with suppliers face-to-face.
Visitors will also have the chance to network with peers, to learn from one another and gain valuable insight into how other businesses have and continue to adapt to the challenges of the pandemic.
As always, Fespa is here to support printers and garment decorators with knowledge, education, and best practice advice, and to help them make meaningful connections that help them thrive, whatever the backdrop. I look forward to seeing the readers of Images magazine in Amsterdam in October.
For more information on Fespa Global Print Expo 2021 (12-15 October) and to register to attend, visit the Fespa expo website. To save €30 on your entry ticket, use code FESM113 when registering.
Visiting Fespa Global Print Expo 2021? Find out more about the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions and updates here