What measures are being put in place to ensure the show will be as safe as is reasonably possible during the current pandemic?

We’re working closely with the RAI exhibition centre to follow the latest guidelines provided by the Dutch government, the National Institute of Public Health and the Environment, and the city’s Municipal Health Service.

With their guidance, we aim to deliver a safe event with social distancing, sanitising stations and improved signage, and the requirement that all visitors are double-vaccinated or can prove a negative Covid test before entering.

At this stage, guidance from the Dutch government suggests that face masks are no longer mandatory, unless in an area where social distancing isn’t viable, but we highly recommend taking the precautions that help each individual to feel safe. To help with this, we’re looking to introduce a ‘traffic light’ system so individual attendees can indicate their preferences around personal contact. We hope this helps exhibitors and visitors to feel comfortable throughout the exhibition.

Working with our registration partner, we’re also implementing the use of QR codes throughout the halls, enabling visitors and suppliers to exchange contact information, arrange meetings and access information through an improved Fespa event app.

Although the overall event experience will likely feel a little different, we’re working hard to deliver a safe event that comes close to what participants expect from a Fespa event.