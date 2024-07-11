The organisers of Fespa Global Print Expo have gained ISO certification in recognition of their efforts on sustainability and environmental best practices.

Fespa, the global federation of national associations for screen, digital and textile printing, achieved ISO 20121:2012 for sustainable event management, covering environmental responsibility and community engagement.

To gain certification, it implemented an extensive range of policies and procedures to address key, measurable objectives including waste reduction, energy efficiency, carbon emissions reduction and stakeholder engagement. These were independently audited and verified by the British Standards Institute (BSI).

Fespa’s 2025 events in Berlin, including Global Print Expo from 6 to 9 May, will be the first in the speciality print sector to be run under the certification.

Fespa CEO Neil Felton said ISO 20121:2012 proved “our dedication to delivering environmentally responsible events and championing the need for the sectors we represent to make continued progress on sustainability”.

He added: “Our team recognises the importance of operating our events in a manner that delivers exceptional value to our attendees and exhibitors while also prioritising environmental responsibility and community engagement.

“We look forward to delivering our 2025 events in accordance with the certified sustainable events management system, and we hope our example inspires our community to look at ways of optimising their sustainability performance.”

fespaglobalprintexpo.com