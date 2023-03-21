The organisers of Fespa Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo have confirmed that 490 exhibitors are already lined up for the next show in Munich in May – significantly more than last year.

The event, which runs from 23 to 26 May, has booked in companies from across the textile printing and signage sectors, including 95 suppliers who were unable to attend the events in the last two years due to travel restrictions.

It compares with the 2022 exhibition which featured 375 exhibitors – a lower number than before Covid-19 because of ongoing concerns and restrictions around the pandemic.

Michael Ryan, head of Fespa Global Print Expo, said: “Exhibitors who haven’t been able to participate in Fespa events in the last few years can’t wait to share their innovations and expertise with our visitors.

“And we know that printers benefit hugely from being able to see products from many suppliers in one place, helping them to compare and evaluate the right investments for their business.

“Our mission this year is to give valuable new perspectives to printers and signmakers. With the strongest line-up of Fespa exhibitors since 2019, we can guarantee that visitors to Munich in May will be in the best place to get the insight and advice they need to overcome their production challenges, access new opportunities and imagine their business future.”

Exhibitors already confirmed include sponsors Brother and Mimaki as well as suppliers Aeoon, ColorGate, Grafityp, Hotronix, Melco International, MHM, Mutoh, Pigmentinc, Polyprint, Ricoh, Roland, Roq, Siser, Stahls’, Trotec, Vastex International and Zünd. Clothing suppliers include Fruit of the Loom International.

Features in 2023 include the new Personalisation Experience which will give visitors the opportunity to learn more about personalisation through digital print.

Registration for Fespa Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo and the Personalisation Experience is now live. Entry to all three exhibition areas is free for members of a Fespa national association or Fespa Direct. The ticket price is €30 (£26.33) for non-members who pre-register using code FESM306 before 23 March.

