International print industry association Fespa has confirmed dates for events in Latin America, Africa and Eurasia as part of its 2023 programme.

Fespa Mexico will be held in Mexico City from August 17 to 19, followed by the return of Fespa Africa in Johannesburg in South Africa from September 13 to 15 – the first time the show has been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

The final event of 2023 will be Fespa Eurasia in Istanbul in Turkey from November 23 to 26.

The events, presenting the latest in garment and textile decoration, follow Fespa’s spring programme which includes Fespa Global Print Expo and the co-located European Sign Expo at Messe Munich in Germany from May 23 to 26, which currently has over 390 exhibitors booked in.

Other Fespa events this year include the new Fespa Leadership Exchange (FLEX) event in Dubai on March 1 and 2, where senior people from print businesses in the Middle East will come together to support business growth and inter-regional knowledge exchange.

Fespa Brasil returns to Expo Center Norte in São Paulo from March 20 to 23, jointly organised with APS Feiras & Eventos Corporativos. Its features will include the Fespa Digital Textile Conference and the Sublimation Island lecture space.

Fespa’s support for the signage and wrapping sectors will include WrapFest, a new event for vehicle wrapping, vinyl installation and detailing, to be held at Silverstone racing circuit in Northamptonshire on April 26 and 27.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, said: “We’re delighted to have concrete plans for all our global events in 2023, including the long-awaited return of Fespa Africa, and we’re excited to be innovating again, with the launch of three new focused events to ignite new possibilities for businesses.

“After the disruption of 2020 and 2021, the market’s enthusiastic response to the return of our events has reaffirmed the value of making real, in-person connections, and the need to see, touch and try when making technology investments.

“We’re confident that 2023 will continue this momentum and we look forward to sharing new perspectives on speciality print and visual communications with our community throughout the year.”

Fespa has already announced that Fespa Global Print Expo along with European Sign Expo will return in 2024, from March 19 to 22 at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The European expo will feature the Personalisation Experience, which is being introduced at the 2023 show, and the new Sportswear Pro which was originally due to debut at Fespa Global Print Expo in 2020 before Covid-19 hit.

www.fespa.com