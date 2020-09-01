Fespa has announced its decision to postpone Fespa Eurasia until 2021.

Fespa Eurasia was originally scheduled to take place from 3-6 December 2020. The exhibition, which is hosted in partnership with Fespa’s Turkish association ARED, will now take place from 2-5 December 2021 at the Istanbul Expo Centre in Turkey.

The move reflects the ongoing uncertainty and business disruption caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic, and our focus on safeguarding the health and safety of exhibitors, visitors and contractors, explained Fespa.

CEO Neil Felton commented: “The feedback from our Fespa Eurasia exhibitor and visitor community has been very positive, and we’re enthusiastic about returning to Istanbul in December 2021 to provide a regional event platform that supports the market with business recovery, and celebrates the industry.”

The upcoming Fespa Global Print Expo will also now take place from 9-12 March 2021 at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

www.fespa.com