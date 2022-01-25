The promotional campaign has been launched to attract visitors to the next Fespa Global Print Expo which takes place in Berlin from 31 May to 3 June 2022.

Running alongside European Sign Expo 2022 at Messe Berlin, Global Print Expo is Europe’s leading exhibition for screen and digital, wide-format printing and textile printing.

The campaign strapline, “Experience Print in Motion”, aims to highlight how, despite the challenges of the past two years, the speciality print market and the technology that supports it continue to evolve and progress.

Michael Ryan, head of Fespa Global Print Expo, said: “Speciality print businesses are back up and running and making future plans, and Fespa Global Print Expo 2022 will give them fresh momentum, supporting them with investment decisions and ideas development at a critical time in the sector’s sustained recovery.

“After more than two years dominated by virtual alternatives, business decision-makers really need the energy and connections that only live events enable.

“The true value of a Fespa event for exhibitors and visitors is the wider experience: close-up views of technology and consumables; making human connections; networking with like-minded business people; being inspired and discovering the latest technologies and consumables.

“In Amsterdam last autumn, we took the first steps to bringing colour back to speciality print. Now we all need to experience print in motion.”

Berlin has previously hosted highly successful Fespa exhibitions in 2007 and 2018, and the facilities and travel connections make the venue a popular destination among exhibitors and visitors.

Occupying eight halls, the 2022 event will provide a platform for technological innovation in digital wide-format, screen and textile printing.

International manufacturers are lining up for the event, with over 250 suppliers including Brother, Canon, Durst, Fujifilm, HP, Kornit, Mimaki and M&R fully committed to the event to date.

Fespa’s popular Printeriors interior décor feature will highlight the many opportunities in printed interior décor, again taking the form of an interactive visitor experience.

Visitor registration will be open on 1 March 2022, but participants can register their interest by clicking here.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com