Printers have until 2 December 2026 to submit their entries for the Fespa Awards 2027.

There are 17 categories across print and signage, including Special effect on T-Shirts, Garments and Other Textiles; Printed Garments; and Roll-to-roll Printed Textiles.

There is also the Young Star Award that is marked across all categories and has two sub categories: vocational trainee in digital or screen printing, and student design for digital or screen printing.

In addition, there is the People’s Choice Award, Best in Show Award, Judges Award for Innovation, and Judges Award for Sustainability.

Shortlisted pieces will be displayed at Fespa Globe Print Expo 202 in Munich in April 2027.

The organisers have offered four tips for creating a strong entry:

Set the scene. Give the judges a clear picture of the project.

2. Show the result. Use clear photos, including details worth a closer look, and keep it clear.

3. What made it challenging? Explain where your team’s skill or problem-solving made the difference.

4. What did it achieve? Share the results and the impact of the finished work.

Entries cost €100 for members and €150 for non-members for the first submission, with additional entries given a 50% discount. The Young Star Award is free to enter.

For more information and to take part, click here.