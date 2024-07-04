The annual international Fespa Awards, which recognise the best in print including garment decoration, are now open for submissions.

This year, the awards include a category for printed garments and another for special effects on T-shirts, garments and other textiles, with judges looking out for entries that reflect sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

It is open to industry professionals in the UK and globally. Printers and sign-makers have until 12 December 2024 to submit their entries for the 2025 awards at fespaawards.com.

It also features a Young Star Award, open to individuals aged 16 to 25 who are vocational trainees or students in digital or screen printing and design. To enter, applicants can submit their work in any print-related category.

The shortlisted entries will be announced on 23 February 2025 and showcased at Fespa Global Print Expo which takes place alongside European Sign Expo and Personalisation Experience from 6 to 9 May 2025 at Messe Berlin, Germany.

Graeme Richardson-Locke, Fespa’s head of association and technical lead and one of the 2025 Awards judges, said: “Speaking on behalf of the judges, we all hope to be surprised by new levels of technical excellence and clear evidence that the entry has been created with the greatest care, reflecting the professional standards that we’ve seen over many years.

“For entries this year, we’re interested in seeing the use of appropriate and sustainable materials, reflecting the wider industry’s goal of reducing its environmental impact.”

Entry fees are €100 for members and €150 for non-members, with early-bird discounts available until 29 August 2024.

The other categories are: display and POP on paper and board; packaging on paper and board; display and POP on plastic; packaging on plastics; posters; serigraphies and fine art; decals and printed labels; wrapping; creative special effects – paper board and plastics; roll-to-roll printed textiles; glass, ceramic, metal and wood products; direct printing on three-dimensional products; non-printed signage; functional printing – fascias, dials, name plates; and printeriors.

fespaawards.com