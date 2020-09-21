Fespa has announced the winners of this year’s Fespa Awards, its annual celebration of excellence in the global speciality print and visual communications community.

The Fespa Awards 2020 received entries from print service providers and sign-makers across 27 countries for its 18 award categories, with the winners announced during an online ceremony hosted by Fespa’s technical support manager Graeme Richardson-Locke.

Gold winners in the 17 application-specific categories included Elixir Unlimited from India, who won for the ‘Special Effect on T-shirts, Garments and Other Textiles’ category, as well as Russian company iMaika, which won the ‘Printed Garments’ category, and The Look Company from Qatar, winners of both the ‘Roll-to-roll Printed Textiles’ category and a Best in Show award for its entry ‘Anoc World Beach Games’.

Entries were also invited for the Young Star category for junior print industry employees, trainees or students aged between 16 and 25. The 2020 Young Star winner was PVG’s Maharashtra Institute of Printing Technology in India for their entry ‘Save Tigers Before They are Silenced Forever’.

Christian Duyckaerts, president of Fespa, commented: “Championing print excellence and promoting the unique power of print is central to Fespa’s mission. With the Fespa Awards, we want to inspire our global community to keep developing fresh ideas and using advances in technology and materials to add new dimensions to the work they produce for customers, as a foundation for continued growth.

“Judging this work is a privilege because it reminds us that print – in all its many forms and applications – is creative, beautiful and, above all, effective. We extend our congratulations to all our 2020 winners.”

