The organisers have revealed that the strapline for the next Fespa Global Print Expo is ‘Opportunities, Uncovered’.

The print show will be running from 19-22 March 2024 at the RAI Exhibition Centre in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and will co-locate with European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience and the inaugural Sportswear Pro.

“This year, we’re introducing a set of new event straplines which represent a natural progression from the 2023 events where we encouraged visitors to discover ‘New Perspectives’,” explained Michael Ryan, head of Fespa Global Print Expo.

“The Fespa 2024 straplines – ‘Opportunities, Uncovered’ at Fespa Global Print Expo; ‘Opportunities, Illuminated’ at European Sign Expo; ‘Opportunities, Created’ at Sportswear Pro; and ‘Opportunities, Reimagined’ at Personalisation Experience – highlight how there’s always something new to learn and how the sectors that our visitors are active in are often broader than they realise.

“In our constantly evolving speciality print industry, the possibilities and opportunities are endless and we’re excited to welcome an array of suppliers to highlight their latest, innovative solutions. We look forward to showcasing new growth opportunities to our global community in Amsterdam.”

Confirmed exhibitors include Mimaki, MHM, Monti Antonio, Roq and MS Printing/JK Group. Embroidery companies Tajima and Ricoma will be taking part for the first time.

Amsterdam RAI has been host to Fespa exhibitions in 2006, 2009, 2016 and 2021. The local Amsterdam Schipol airport serves over 310 destinations with direct flights, the organisers report.

Educational opportunities

The 2024 event will host an educational conference, with the first day being dedicated to Personalisation Experience. Topics covered will include how personalisation can be used to engage new audiences, customisation trends in 2024 and the role of AI in personalisation.

Day two will focus on the opportunities in sports and leisure garment production and decoration, with topics including the latest trends, recent innovations and circular design.

A Personalise Make Wear feature will run as part of Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro, showcasing an array of personalised printed sportswear and athleisure. As well as offering visitors guided end-to-end production tours of the latest technologies for sportswear garment make-up and the personalisation of sport-related merchandise, Personalise Make Wear will also feature fireside chats focussed on cutting edge technologies and processes.

The Sustainability Spotlight material showcase is set to return to the 2024 event, offering visitors a chance to learn more about sustainable material alternatives and how to improve their environmental performance and credentials.

Dedicated websites for Fespa Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo, Personalisation Experience and Sportswear Pro are now live at www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com, www.europeansignexpo.com, www.personalisationexperience.com and www.sportswearpro.com, providing practical information for exhibitors and visitors.

Registration for the events will open at the beginning of December when super-early bird tickets to all four events will be available for €25.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com