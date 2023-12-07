Visitors can register now for tickets to Fespa Global Print Expo 2024.

The show, which is taking place on 19-22 March 2024 in RAI Amsterdam, is co-located with European Sign Expo, with visitors also able to visit the Personalisation Experience and – new for 2024 – Sportswear Pro.

Tickets are usually €80 but Images readers can take advantage of a super-early bird discount: to save €50 on tickets, simply use the promo code FESM423 when purchasing tickets before 19 January 2024.

To book a ticket, go to www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com/2024-registration.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com