From sustainable fabrics to practical and on-trend styling, our collection of the latest womenswear from the industry’s leading brands offers the perfect blank canvas
From Neutral, the Ladies Long Length T-Shirt is made from 100% organic FairTrade cotton. The 155gsm, single jersey knit tee is loose-fitted with slightly dropped shoulders and a wider, rounded neckline.
The new Ladies’ Business Blazer from James & Nicholson is made from a French terry fabric and comes unlined. It features a classic lapel collar, two patch pockets and a two-button closure, plus shaping seams.
Henbury’s Cofrex/Pufy Pleat Front Blouses are made from a lightweight and moisture-wicking polyester fabric with anti-UV and antibacterial properties. They feature pleating around the neckline, as well as keyholes and pearlised buttons on the back neck and sleeve openings.
Mantis World’s Cropped Hoodie is made from a light, French terry fabric using organic cotton and recycled polyester for a smooth surface. Perfect for decoration, the retail-friendly hoodie comes with on-trend thumbholes, plus tear-away labels for easy rebranding.
New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Female Fit Recycled 3-Layer Printable Softshell is ideal for all decoration types, including print. The 300gsm jacket combines a 100% Top Green recycled polyester outer with a 100% polyester recycled microfleece inner, plus a waterproof, breathable and windproof TPU mid-layer membrane.
The Klassic Polo is made from Kustom Kit’s Superwash 60° fabric. The 185gsm, 65/35 polycotton piqué polo shirt is ideal for decoration with embroidery, as well as transfer and screen printing. It features a 1×1 flat knit collar and cuffs, side vents, taped shoulder seams, and a three-button placket with a slanted top.
New from Just Hoods by AWDis, the Women’s Cropped 1⁄4 Zip Sweat comes in five fashion-forward colours, including lavender, dusty rose and sky blue. Made from a cotton-rich fabric (80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester), it features a quarter-zip front and funnel neckline.
The Lara Skinny Jeans from So Denim by AWDis are available in black, plus a dark blue and mid-blue wash. The mid-rise jeans are made from a soft, stretch denim fabric with traditional five pocket styling and a classic skinny fit through the leg.

