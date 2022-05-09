From sustainable fabrics to practical and on-trend styling, our collection of the latest womenswear from the industry’s leading brands offers the perfect blank canvas
Feminine fashion
From Neutral, the Ladies Long Length T-Shirt is made from 100% organic FairTrade cotton. The 155gsm, single jersey knit tee is loose-fitted with slightly dropped shoulders and a wider, rounded neckline.
Henbury’s Cofrex/Pufy Pleat Front Blouses are made from a lightweight and moisture-wicking polyester fabric with anti-UV and antibacterial properties. They feature pleating around the neckline, as well as keyholes and pearlised buttons on the back neck and sleeve openings.
New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Female Fit Recycled 3-Layer Printable Softshell is ideal for all decoration types, including print. The 300gsm jacket combines a 100% Top Green recycled polyester outer with a 100% polyester recycled microfleece inner, plus a waterproof, breathable and windproof TPU mid-layer membrane.
The Klassic Polo is made from Kustom Kit’s Superwash 60° fabric. The 185gsm, 65/35 polycotton piqué polo shirt is ideal for decoration with embroidery, as well as transfer and screen printing. It features a 1×1 flat knit collar and cuffs, side vents, taped shoulder seams, and a three-button placket with a slanted top.
New from Just Hoods by AWDis, the Women’s Cropped 1⁄4 Zip Sweat comes in five fashion-forward colours, including lavender, dusty rose and sky blue. Made from a cotton-rich fabric (80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester), it features a quarter-zip front and funnel neckline.