Digitising for print

Knowing that these automated actions aren’t likely to create something stitch-like, I always point people back to the source. Rather than working directly from the print design, the best methods for creating realistic-looking embroidered art stem from the same place as machine embroidery itself: with the tools and files we use to make real embroidery.

The reason why most art program actions produce sub-par results is that the designs and programs can’t take stitches into account. Objects aren’t parsed into embroidery-focused shapes, stitch angle and type aren’t spelled out, and they don’t even have the somewhat limited capacity you find in auto-digitising software to handle these decisions on their own.

The best tutorials I’ve found discuss similar issues, using custom brushes in concert with redrawing shapes in the design software to do something similar to digitising. They advocate creating embroidery-specific shapes to fill with these automated faux-embroidery actions.

Rather than resort to this fake vector-art version of digitising, I recommend looking at the real thing. If you have a digitised file representing the embroidered element you want to print, a host of embroidery software options exist to take that file and output a high-resolution, transparent image ready to print on your favourite substrate. From inexpensive editing software to full-tilt digitising software, there are multiple options to create your embroidered graphic, including methods that let you add the power of your graphics software back into the equation to increase the visual appeal of these three-dimensional embroidery simulations.

There are, however, still a couple of questions you have to answer about how involved you want to be in getting from your initial art to this digitised pre-print file.