“Fat Dads approached us as their logo designer is the local graffiti artist and illustrator CHEO, who we also do work for,” explained Mike Veasey, creative artworker at Carillion Print.

The company printed a small run of six garments for Fat Dads Kitchen using a Brother GTX direct-to-garment printer, plus 50 vinyl stickers made using a Roland VersaCamm printer/cutter.

The logo design was printed onto the Gildan Premium Cotton Adult T-Shirt (4100) and the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis.

