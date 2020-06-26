The Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT) is inviting applications for grants for school uniforms for the children of people working in the fashion and textile industry.

The charity supports families who are struggling to afford the cost of school uniform and study essentials for their children aged 18 and under, from early years to secondary, sixth form and vocational college.

With the Government planning for the return of all children to school in September after the Covid-19 crisis, funding is available for schoolwear such as sports kits and footwear as well as uniforms.

FTCT is also offering grants for study essentials such as schoolbags, stationery, books, laptops and tablets.

To apply for an FTCT grant, one parent must work or have recently worked for a UK fashion or textile company for at least one year within the last nine years. The person applying must also claim child benefit for the child who needs a grant.

The charity was founded in 1853 by a group of merchants in the cotton weaving industry to support the children and widow of a former colleague and it now supports families across the fashion and textile sectors who are struggling financially to meet their children’s basic needs.

During the coronavirus crisis, FTCT is also providing grants to help parents and carers whose household income has fallen, offering them support for items for their children such as clothing and bedding.

Visit www.ftct.org.uk/funding-for-school-uniform for information about FTCT’s grants.