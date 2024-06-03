The Salvation Army has launched a fashion-led campaign to promote its Take Back Scheme which helps to extend the useful life of garments.

It features clothing picked out by fashion stylist Karl Willet who has worked with celebrities from across the music and film industry including Paloma Faith, Jermaine Jackson and Geri Halliwell.

It uses donated garments specially chosen to reflect The Salvation Army colours of red, white and black and the charity’s message of hope.

Karl said: “It’s important to embrace sustainability because not only does it reduce environmental waste but it also encourages individual style and is affordable. The Take Back Scheme is a way to make a positive difference.”

The new campaign follows expansion of the scheme, operated by the charity’s trading arm, SATCoL. As well as its in-store offerings, it has made it even easier for people to donate unwanted garments through 12 online clothing banks.

Each year, The Salvation Army collects around 65,000 tonnes of textiles, diverting them to good uses and raising funds.

In May, its work was recognised through been shortlisted by the Charity Retail Association for three awards including the Environment and Sustainability Award which sets out specific criteria that organisations must demonstrate including new ways of dealing with textile recycling.

It was also shortlisted for the Outstanding Charity Retailer of the Year Award for the fourth year in a row, which it won in 2022, and for the new Social Value award which shines a light on charity retailers that provide significant benefits to local communities, staff, volunteers, customers and donors.

Innovations from SATCoL include Fibersort, the UK’s only automatic sorting process that accurately identifies and sorts second-hand garments by fibre type, and Project Re:claim, the world’s first commercial-scale polyester recycling plant for end-of-life textiles, developed as a joint venture with Project Plan B.

