Fashion forward
From modern, unisex streetwear to on-trend retro designs, bold colourways and eco-conscious fabrics, there’s something for every customer and taste in the fashion apparel market. Check out our round-up of the latest brandable options
The new Tie-Dye Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis combines 80% ringspun cotton with 20% polyester, and comes in a relaxed fit. The 280gsm style has a kangaroo-pouch pocket and double-fabric hood with round drawcords. It’s available in four colourways.
New from SF Clothing, the Sustainable Generation Collection is made from 60% regenerated cotton and 40% recycled polyester. Its Peta-approved vegan styles include the Unisex Cuffed Joggers, Women’s Wide Leg Jogger, Women’s Cropped Cami Top and the Unisex Generation T.
From Result Clothing’s Core range, the New York Sparkle Cap offers a five-panel, recycled PE curved peak cap. Ready for decoration with embroidery or transfer print, it features a tear-release adjuster and comes in four colours.
Designed with on-trend oversized styling, Vanilla’s Retro Tee can be decorated with embroidery plus transfer, DTG and screen print. The unisex T-shirt is made from a 180gsm, 100% combed ringspun cotton fabric with a 1×1 rib neck.
New from TriDri, the Women’s TriDri Jogger Shorts are tag-free and ready for rebranding. They’re made from a soft, brushed-back fleece fabric with a deep elasticated waistband, which sits high on the waist for a flattering fit.