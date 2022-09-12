From modern, unisex streetwear to on-trend retro designs, bold colourways and eco-conscious fabrics, there’s something for every customer and taste in the fashion apparel market. Check out our round-up of the latest brandable options
The new Tie-Dye Hoodie from Just Hoods by AWDis combines 80% ringspun cotton with 20% polyester, and comes in a relaxed fit. The 280gsm style has a kangaroo-pouch pocket and double-fabric hood with round drawcords. It’s available in four colourways.
Beechfield’s Recycled Polyester Bucket Hat is made from 100% GRS-certified recycled polyester, equivalent to approximately 1.5 post-consumer plastic bottles. The lightweight, unisex hat features an elasticated, toggled cord size adjuster.
New from SF Clothing, the Sustainable Generation Collection is made from 60% regenerated cotton and 40% recycled polyester. Its Peta-approved vegan styles include the Unisex Cuffed Joggers, Women’s Wide Leg Jogger, Women’s Cropped Cami Top and the Unisex Generation T.
Made from Gots-certified in-conversion-to-organic cotton, the label-free Tiger Cotton collection from Neutral has been developed to help protect biodiversity, people and the planet. The retail-ready range includes a T-shirt, hoodie, sweatshirt, zipped hoodie and tote bag.
From Result Clothing’s Core range, the New York Sparkle Cap offers a five-panel, recycled PE curved peak cap. Ready for decoration with embroidery or transfer print, it features a tear-release adjuster and comes in four colours.
Mantis World’s unisex Essential Heavy T is made from organic or in-conversion-to-organic cotton. Available in five colours, the 220gsm T-shirt has a relaxed fit with twin-needle stitch detailing on the hem and sleeves.
Designed with on-trend oversized styling, Vanilla’s Retro Tee can be decorated with embroidery plus transfer, DTG and screen print. The unisex T-shirt is made from a 180gsm, 100% combed ringspun cotton fabric with a 1×1 rib neck.
Promising excellent printability, Fruit of the Loom’s Classic Sweats collection is available for men, women and kids. The stylish sweats are made with a 100% cotton face and a soft, brushed fleece inner.
New from TriDri, the Women’s TriDri Jogger Shorts are tag-free and ready for rebranding. They’re made from a soft, brushed-back fleece fabric with a deep elasticated waistband, which sits high on the waist for a flattering fit.
Available for both men and women, Stedman’s Active Quilted Jacket is lightweight, water-resistant and wind-repellent. It features leather-look piping on the collar and along the zip, plus a stand-up collar.

